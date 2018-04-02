Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $349.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.32 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $353.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $349.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 434,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

