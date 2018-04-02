Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Cardlytics (CDLX) opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

