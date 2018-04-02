Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.17. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KLR Group assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.21, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 138,451 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 898,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 739,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 220,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 660,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 509,430 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States.

