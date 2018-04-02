Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.21. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.52. 3,979,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,966. The company has a market capitalization of $39,420.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $184,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,445.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,548 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 664,877 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,967 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 144.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 144.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,335 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-electronic-arts-inc-ea-will-announce-earnings-of-1-16-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.