Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc (PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.17 million. PTC had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. PTC’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PTC to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of PTC (PTC) traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 161,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9,019.02, a PE ratio of 310.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. PTC has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $81.72.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,872. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc (PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-ptc-inc-ptc-will-post-earnings-of-0-31-per-share-updated.html.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.