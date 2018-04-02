Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RealPage Inc (RP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). RealPage had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.46 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on RealPage to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of RealPage (NASDAQ RP) opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,266.86, a P/E ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. RealPage has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 521,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $27,557,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,550,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,846,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 15,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $844,206.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,550,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,096,008.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,669,228 shares of company stock worth $85,237,862 over the last three months. 30.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RealPage by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

