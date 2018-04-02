Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Repligen also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 8,970 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $322,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,397,000 after buying an additional 742,634 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 885,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 18,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $35.29. 402,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,430. Repligen has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

