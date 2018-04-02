Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $44.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $44.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $44.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $223.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $271.30 million to $280.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Citigroup began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 448,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,770.12 and a PE ratio of 498.75. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

