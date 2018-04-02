Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $412.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.20 million and the lowest is $409.71 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $359.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $412.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.96 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $403,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider N Jeffrey Klauder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,475,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,436,000 after buying an additional 254,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 244,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 509,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,123,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 210,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,050.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.07. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

