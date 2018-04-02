Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 514,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 257,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,335. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $632.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

