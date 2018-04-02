Zacks: Brokerages Expect CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Brokerages expect CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report $7.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CM Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.54 million to $8.00 million. CM Finance posted sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full year sales of $7.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.31 million to $31.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $31.55 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CM Finance.

Get CM Finance alerts:

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CM Finance had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 63.54%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMFN. TheStreet downgraded CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CM Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS downgraded CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CMFN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CM Finance has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Corp lifted its position in CM Finance by 11.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 61,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CM Finance during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CM Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CM Finance by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-brokerages-expect-cm-finance-inc-cmfn-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-7-77-million-updated-updated.html.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CM Finance (CMFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.