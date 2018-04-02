Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $72.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $73.89 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $65.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $72.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.29 million to $303.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $313.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.10 million to $332.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 213,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

ROIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,856. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,988.67, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

