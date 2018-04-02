Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.50. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Ryerson had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,241. The company has a market capitalization of $303.25, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. Ryerson has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-brokerages-expect-ryerson-holding-corp-ryi-will-announce-earnings-of-0-35-per-share.html.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.