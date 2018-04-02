Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. UMB Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $252.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other UMB Financial news, insider J Walker Brian sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $263,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $467,671.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,776 shares of company stock worth $135,338. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,479,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial (UMBF) opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $3,559.41, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

