Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 10% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $135.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Cantel Medical (NYSE CMD) traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,133. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4,588.96, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,379,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

