Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $135.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE CMD opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,647.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

