Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 117 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CB Financial Services to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.43%. sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 47,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CB Financial Services by 653.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area.

