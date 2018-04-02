Zacks: Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Genius Brands International an industry rank of 207 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Genius Brands International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 467,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Genius Brands International accounts for about 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 5.70% of Genius Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNUS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,278. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-genius-brands-international-inc-gnus-given-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.