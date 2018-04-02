Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The company’s product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500 which are in preclinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States and Austria. Arsanis, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

ASNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Arsanis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arsanis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Arsanis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arsanis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of ASNS opened at $22.89 on Friday. Arsanis has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.82). research analysts predict that Arsanis will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASNS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia.

