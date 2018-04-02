Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Marks & Spencer (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks & Spencer in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MAKSY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Marks & Spencer has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Marks & Spencer

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

