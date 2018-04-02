Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,757.81, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. Monro Muffler Brake has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $555,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,775 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

