Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Altair Engineering to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,982.96 and a PE ratio of -49.78. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,245,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,950,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,402,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,972,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions.

