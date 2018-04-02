Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.57. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,270. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,120,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,944,000 after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 176,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 107,065 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 536,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

