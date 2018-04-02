Zacks Investment Research Lowers DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Hold

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,400. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,315.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-investment-research-lowers-dbv-technologies-dbvt-to-hold.html.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.