Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, , which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel. HPT owns hotels and owns or leases travel centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its properties are operated by other companies under long term management or lease agreements. The Company is included in a number of financial indices, including the S&P 400 MidCap Index, the Russell 1000, the MSCI US REIT Index, S&P REIT Composite Index and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Index. HPT is one of two lodging REITs whose debt is investment grade rated. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPT. Wells Fargo downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HPT opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,164.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $535.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.18 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,509,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,491,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 310,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,005,000 after buying an additional 117,754 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-investment-research-lowers-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.