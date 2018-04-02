Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “We like Marathon Petroleum's scale advantage, impressive asset quality and extensive midstream/retail network. The refiner surpassed Q4 expectations on stronger fuel margin, which increased to $13.12 per barrel from $11.31 a year ago. We believe MPC’s decision to drop down assets worth $8.1 billion to its midstream unit MPLX will boost its financials with visible cash flows to fuel buybacks and higher dividends. However, the U.S. refiners are feeling the pinch of higher RIN costs to comply with new cleaner gasoline production rules. We are also concerned of the increasing costs and expenses of the company which may weigh on the earnings. As such we take a cautious stance on the downstream operator.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.07.

MPC opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $34,804.75, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 118.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

