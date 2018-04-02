Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pfenex (PFNX) to Hold

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $6.00 on Friday. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Pfenex had a negative net margin of 175.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfenex by 112.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,257 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfenex by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pfenex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,353,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial.

