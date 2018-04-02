Regis (RGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Regis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RGS stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Regis has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $706.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.17, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Patrick Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,345.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Regis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regis by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 254,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

