Select Medical (SEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $2,313.29, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 51.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,578,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after buying an additional 1,891,100 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,751,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,657,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,596,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

