Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $146.88, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.53 million. research analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 194,298 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 261.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

