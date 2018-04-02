DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBVT. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $23.07 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,153.04, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 977,491 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 3,604.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 978,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,797,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 115,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

