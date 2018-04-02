Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Equity BancShares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.16 on Friday. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $571.93, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 321,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals through its network of over 30 branches located in Kansas and Missouri.

