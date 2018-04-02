Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Impax missed estimates for both the counts in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, the company’s epinephrine auto-injector sales have picked up. Meanwhile, Impax is taking steps to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, which may save an estimated $130 million by the end of 2019. The merger with Amneal Pharma is a positive for Impax as it will have a diverse pipeline with more than 300 products under review or late stage development. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Impax faces competition in the brand product market from Parkinson’s disease and CNS disorder focused large pharmaceutical companies. Impax’s Generics segment underperformed in 2017, due to significant pricing erosion complemented by erosion in volume.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPXL. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Impax Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.91.

Impax Laboratories stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1,438.06, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Impax Laboratories has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $25.70.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. Impax Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Impax Laboratories will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Impax Laboratories by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Impax Laboratories by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,031 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

