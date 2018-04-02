Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMI. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

MMI stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,375.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 218,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $7,870,609.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,466,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,357,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Hughes sold 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $441,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,765 shares of company stock valued at $25,210,068 over the last three months. 58.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 39.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

