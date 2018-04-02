Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic DNA-based therapeutics and innovative disease-modifying medicines for serious illnesses. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, relapses in multiple sclerosis, cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Synthetic Biologics, Inc., formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 299,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 215,440 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $762,000.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

