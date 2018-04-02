UMB Financial (UMBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3,621.96, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $252.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,671.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $419,836.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,776 shares of company stock valued at $135,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,685,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 508,722 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after buying an additional 222,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 118,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 99,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

