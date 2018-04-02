Zacks: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Given $34.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RCI Hospitality an industry rank of 120 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,770. The firm has a market cap of $275.89, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $2,998,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 77,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

