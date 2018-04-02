Zacks: Revlon Inc (REV) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 58 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.78. Revlon has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,345.75, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.50.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

