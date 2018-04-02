Zacks: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. TTEC’s rating score has declined by 28.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $39.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,366.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,417.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,409,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,465.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. TTEC has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.75 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

