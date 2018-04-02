BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Zai Lab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 68,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 382,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Downgrades Zai Lab (ZLAB) to Sell” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zai-lab-zlab-downgraded-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd, incorporated on March 28, 2017, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of large unmet medical need in the China market, including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.