Zai Lab (ZLAB) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Swann

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Leerink Swann in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Zai Lab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

ZLAB stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd, incorporated on March 28, 2017, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of large unmet medical need in the China market, including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

