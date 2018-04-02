Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $44,292.00 and $1,786.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

