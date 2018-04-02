Zcash Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $702.62 million and $42.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $194.25 or 0.02761620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, WEX, Bithumb and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00611310 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00280094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065242 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00069005 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 3,617,106 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, reciever, ammount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place. Block explorer data from https://explorer.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, WEX, Tux Exchange, CEX.IO, Exrates, BigONE, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinroom, Bitlish, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, GOPAX, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Lbank, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Qryptos, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BCEX, Abucoins, Bit-Z, The Rock Trading, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinEx, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

