ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $4.69 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $17.16 million and $679,951.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00065553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00600791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.69 or 0.02732350 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00271568 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00069005 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00329053 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 3,655,650 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.