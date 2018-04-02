Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.88 and a P/E ratio of -10.15. Zealand Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

