Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price

Media coverage about Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zebra Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4223432685388 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $137.40. 430,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,411.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $6,011,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,979,605.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $709,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,513. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zebra-technologies-zbra-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18-updated.html.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.