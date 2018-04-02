Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $2,519.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,192,092 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

