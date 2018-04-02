Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 409.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 587,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,887,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,874,000 after buying an additional 76,673 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $159.03 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $34,817.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

