Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,017.78, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $137.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

