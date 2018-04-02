The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 target price on The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,764.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $52,032.37, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

